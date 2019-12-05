Michael Bloomberg: Trump should be impeached and doesn't understand he works for the public

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg said he thinks President Trump should be impeached, despite his prior reservations. The former New York City mayor sat down with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King in Colorado Thursday for his first TV interview since joining the race for the Democratic nomination.

"Do you think Trump should be impeached?" King asked.



"I think it's a very serious thing but it — and I was before opposed to it but after looking at all of the evidence, I think yes. Sad, but yes," Bloomberg said.

"What is the biggest thing that troubles you about him?" King asked.

"He does not seem to understand that he is an elected official whose job it is to work for the public rather than for himself," Bloomberg said.

