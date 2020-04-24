Michael Avenatti released from prison over coronavirus fears

Attorney Michael Avenatti was released from a New York federal correctional facility on Friday morning out of fears that he could contract the coronavirus, his attorney, Dean Steward, told CBS News. A judge ordered his release from the Metropolitan Correctional Center after his lawyers argued he is more at risk because of a case of pneumonia he had six months ago.

Avenatti, who is best known for representing adult film star Stormy Daniels, has been in quarantine for the past 14 days at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York where he was awaiting sentencing after being convicted of trying to extort $25 million from Nike athletic apparel giant.

Steward said Avenatti is currently on a flight from New York to Los Angeles, where he will be on home confinement at a friend's house for the next 90 days. He is required to wear an ankle security bracelet and is also not allowed to use digital devices that have internet access. After that time, he will be required to return to New York.

Earlier this year, Avenatti was convicted to extort millions from Nike and is scheduled to face sentencing in June. He has also been charged with defrauding additional clients and for lying about his taxes.

As of Thursday, the Bureau of Prisons said it had placed 1,501 inmates into home confinement, and 24 federal inmates have died from the coronavirus.

Pat Milton contributed to this report.