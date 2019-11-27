Live

Marine deserter accused of murder arrested in Virginia

By Alex Sundby

CBS News

Authorities are expected to hold a press conference on the arrest of Michael Alexander Brown at 11 a.m. ET. Viewers can watch it in the player above.

A Marine deserter suspected of killing his stepfather was arrested Wednesday morning after more than two weeks on the run, authorities confirmed to CBS News. Michael Alexander Brown was arrested in Franklin County, Virginia, the local sheriff's office said.

Brown abandoned his post at North Carolina's Camp Lejeune last month. Authorities believe he shot and killed his stepfather outside Roanoke.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

