MLB postpones Miami Marlins games over coronavirus outbreak

Major League Baseball on Tuesday postponed all Miami Marlins games through Sunday following a coronavirus outbreak on the team. More than a dozen players and staff members for the team have tested positive for the virus.

"Given the current circumstances, MLB believes that it is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their Baseball Operations for a resumption early next week," the league said, adding that the team's games will resume on Sunday.

The Marlins had been scheduled to play against the Baltimore Orioles and the Washington Nationals this week.

The announcement comes after the team was stranded in Philadelphia on Sunday as they grappled with the outbreak following their series finale against the Phillies. Two games had already been postponed: the Marlins' home opener against the Orioles, and the Monday game between the Phillies and the New York Yankees.

The league said in the statement that "out of an abundance of caution," this week's games between the Phillies and the Yankees have also been postponed. It also stressed that out of 6,400 tests conducted since July 24, "there have been no new positives of on-field personnel from any of the other 29 Clubs."

"This outcome is in line with encouraging overall data since the June 27th start of testing," the league added. "Through last Thursday, July 23rd, 99 of the 32,640 samples – 0.3% – had been positive."