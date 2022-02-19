2 people injured after helicopter crashes into ocean in crowded Miami Beach

A helicopter crashed into the ocean in Miami Beach on Saturday afternoon. Two of the three helicopter passengers were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition, local police tweeted.

Video footage posted by police showed the helicopter fly directly into the water near a group of swimmers. Only the two passengers were injured in the crash.

This afternoon at 1:10 p.m., MBPD received a call of a helicopter crash in the ocean near 10 Street. Police and @MiamiBeachFire responded to the scene along with several partner agencies. Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/heSIqnQtle — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) February 19, 2022

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Robinson R44 helicopter crashed at around 1:20 p.m. EST between 10th and 14th streets, CBS Miami reported.

It is unclear what caused the crash. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Authorities closed the beach near the incident.