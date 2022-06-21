Airplane catches fire at Miami airport after landing gear "collapsed;" 3 taken to the hospital, officials say

Three people were injured when an airplane's landing gear collapsed and the plane caught fire Tuesday, a spokesperson for Miami International Airport said.

As the Red Air flight, which was arriving from Las Américas International Airport in the Dominican Republic, approached the runway Tuesday evening, the landing gear "collapsed," the Federal Aviation Administration said. The issue with the landing gear caused the fire.

There were 126 people onboard, and three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Miami-Dade Aviation Department communication director Greg Chin said. The rest of the passengers were bussed to the terminal.

Videos posted online showed the flames, which have since been extinguished, Chin said.

The FAA said it's investigating the incident.