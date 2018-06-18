So many fans celebrate Mexico's World Cup goal, it triggers seismic event

Mexico's 1-0 win over Germany in their Sunday FIFA World Cup game was Earth shaking, literally.

At nearly the same time Mexico player Hirving Lozano scored the team's first and only goal of the game against the reigning champs, Mexico City experienced an apparent earthquake thousands of miles away. Two sensors inside the city detected the seismic event, according to SIMMSA, a branch of the area's Institute of Geological and Atmospheric Research.

But this quake wasn't Mother Nature's creation.

El #sismo detectado en la Ciudad de México se originó de manera artificial. Posiblemente por saltos masivos durante el Gol de la selección de #México en el mundial. Por lo menos dos sensores dentro de la Ciudad lo detectaron a las 11:32. pic.twitter.com/mACKesab3b — SIMMSA (@SIMMSAmex) June 17, 2018

SIMMSA tweeted that the earthquake was "artificially" created by "massive jumps" in the nation's capital during and after Lozano's crucial goal. Mexico fans celebrated the win so intensely that the ground actually shook beneath their feet.

The surprising win earned Mexico three points and put the team in a prime position to move on.