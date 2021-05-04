Subway overpass collapse kills at least 15, injures dozens in Mexico City

An overpass in Mexico City's metro collapsed Monday night, sending a passing train plunging downward, trapping cars under rubble and killing at least 15 people, authorities said. Mexico City's civil protection agency tweeted that almost 70 people were injured in the accident in the south of Mexico's capital, which happened at 10:30 p.m. local time.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum rushed to the area. "So far we have 15 people who unfortunately lost their lives," she told reporters, according to Agence France-Press. "A support beam gave way," she added.

AFP reports that security camera footage broadcast by local media showed the train cars plummeting to the ground.

Rescuers work at a site where an overpass for a metro partially collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City, Mexico on May 3, 2021. CARLOS JASSO / REUTERS

Other video showed dozens of rescuers searching through the rubble of the collapsed overpass. Cars could be seen trapped underneath.

The accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.