Methamphetamine Links

The Drug Enforcement Agency offers information on the class of drugs known as methamphetamines, including common street names, what they look like, how they are abused, what their effect is on the minds and bodies of users including signs of overdose, and its legal status.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse site is a comprehensive source for information on legal and illegal drugs. The section on methamphetamine abuse and addiction contains a storehouse of information including statistics and trends.

If you or someone you know may be affected by methamphetamine addiction -- or addiction to another drug -- you can search the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration [SAMHSA] site for resources and treatment information or call its confidential national helpline at 1-800-662-HELP [4357].

The Partnership for a Drug-Free America site's fact sheet on methamphetamines has useful information including ways to identify the drug and a list of its most common street names.