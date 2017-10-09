Meryl Streep, Judi Dench speak out against Harvey Weinstein

Meryl Streep and Dame Judi Dench are among the latest celebrities to speak out against Harvey Weinstein in the wake of allegations of sexual harassment against the Hollywood mogul.

Both said they were unaware of his reported behavior.

Dench said in a statement, "Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out." Dench famously once had her makeup artist draw a fake tattoo of Weinstein's name on her butt as a joke.

Streep called the reports "disgraceful" in a statement Monday to the Huffington Post and added, "The behavior is inexcusable but the abuse of power familiar." She praised "the intrepid women who raised their voices."

Streep also said that she never personally witnessed any inappropriate behavior from him, saying, he was "respectful with me in our working relationship." She and Weinstein worked together on several films, including "The Iron Lady," for which Streep received an Oscar. In her acceptance speech, she called Weinstein "God."

Other stars also slammed Weinstein, including Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore and Michael Keaton.

Yes. Im sick of the media demanding only women speak up. What about the men? Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behavior..... https://t.co/tGUsjUYNMR — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) October 9, 2017

1. Coming forward about sexual abuse and coercion is scary and women have nothing to be gained personally by doing so. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

2. But through their bravery we move forward as a culture, and I thank them. Stand with @AshleyJudd @rosemcgowan and others. — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) October 9, 2017

H Weinstein -yikes! Disgusting and creepy. So is "leader of the free world" btw — Michael Keaton (@MichaelKeaton) October 9, 2017

To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017

Shout out to my girl @jodikantor for putting in the hard work for women everywhere. What a dizzying month. I will sleep well tonight. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 9, 2017

And for my sweet @rosemcgowan who I’ve been texting, blessing and holding in my heart this week. I see you. We all do. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 9, 2017

If there is a way to cure yourself of being a predator than I hope harvey learns what it is & shares it with the world. It's an epidemic. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 9, 2017

I believe all the women coming forward about Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment. It takes bravery to do so. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 7, 2017

Weinstein apologized Thursday, saying, "I so respect all women and regret what happened. I hope that my actions will speak louder than words." He has not yet addressed the eight allegations of sexual harassment reported by the New York Times.