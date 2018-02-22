Meryl Streep calls Weinstein "pathetic" for citing her in defense

Meryl Streep is not mincing words after disgraced Hollywood mogul, Harvey Weinstein, cited her statement from last October during which she said Weinstein had always been respectful in their working relationship. Weinstein wants a judge to dismiss a federal sexual misconduct lawsuit against him and is using quotes from actresses like Streep to bolster his defense.

Streep says Weinstein invoking her name in his defense is "pathetic." On Wednesday, Weinstein's attorneys cited Streep's comments in their filing along with comments by Jennifer Lawrence telling Oprah Winfrey that she had known Weinstein since she was 20 and said "he had only ever been nice to me."

Streep then released a statement saying it is "pathetic and exploitative" for Weinstein to suggest that because he was not sexually inappropriate or physically abusive to her, it means he was not abusive with other women.

Streep says "the criminal actions he is accused of conducting on the bodies of these women are his responsibility, and if there is any justice left in the system he will pay for them."

The lawsuit was filed by six women who claim Weinstein and his former film companies conspired to conceal his widespread sexual harassment and assaults.