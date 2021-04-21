Watch Live: Attorney General Merrick Garland delivers remarks following Derek Chauvin's conviction

Attorney General Merrick Garland is delivering a statement Wednesday following a Minnesota jury's conviction of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd, whose killing, caught on camera, shocked the nation and sparked widespread protests against police brutality.

The Associated Press reported Garland is expected to announce a probe into policing practices in Minneapolis following Floyd's

death. A federal civil rights investigation into Floyd's killing is also ongoing.

How to watch Attorney General Merrick Garland's remarks today

What: Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a statement

Date: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 Time: 10 a.m. ET

10 a.m. ET Location: The Justice Department

The Justice Department Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Garland's remarks come after a jury in Hennepin County, Minnesota, convicted Chauvin of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for Floyd's death last May. The 12-person jury deliberated for about 10 hours before rendering the guilty verdict in the closely watched case.

Read from the bench by Judge Peter Cahill, the verdict was met with cheers from a crowd of peaceful demonstrators who gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center in anticipation of the decision from the jury. While Chauvin's conviction was met with relief, it reignited calls for Congress to pass sweeping police reforms.

President Biden said in remarks from the White House that the verdict is a "step forward," but said Chauvin's conviction is "much too rare" in cases where unarmed Black Americans die at the hands of law enforcement. The outcome, the president said, was the result of a "unique and extraordinary convergence of factors."

"We can't stop here," Mr. Biden said, as he and Vice President Kamala Harris urged Congress to pass the police reform bill named for Floyd.