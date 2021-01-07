Watch Live: Biden announces Merrick Garland as pick for attorney general

Washington — President-elect Joe Biden will announce Thursday he has selected Judge Merrick Garland as his nominee for attorney general.

Garland serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and was nominated by former President Barack Obama to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the Supreme Court in 2016. But his nomination was blocked by Senate Republicans who argued the American people should have a say in selecting the president who fills the vacancy.

How to watch Joe Biden's announcement today

What : President-elect Joe Biden introduces nominees for the Justice Department

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021

Thursday, January 7, 2021 Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Location: Wilmington, Delaware

Wilmington, Delaware Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

In addition to serving on the D.C. Circuit, where he was its chief judge until February 2020, Garland is a veteran of the Justice Department, leading the prosecutions of Timothy McVeigh, the Oklahoma City bomber, and Ted Kaczynski, the "Unabomber."

Mr. Biden will also announce a trio of other nominees to fill the top ranks of the Justice Department: Lisa Monaco for deputy attorney general, Vanita Gupta for associate attorney general and Kristen Clarke for assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division.

Ahead of Mr. Biden's announcement, his transition team said his nominees "reflect the president-elect's deeply held commitment to reaffirming the Department of Justice as a pillar of independence and integrity, and ensuring that the attorney general and his senior leadership team are the American people's lawyers — not the president's law firm."

Garland was selected by Mr. Biden over numerous notable candidates, including former Alabama Senator Doug Jones and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.