CBS News August 2, 2018, 1:22 AM

Calif. hospital on lockdown, possible active shooter -- live updates

Scene at Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield, California late on August 1, 2018 during lockdown due to possible active shooter

KBAK-TV

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- Mercy Hospital Southwest has been placed on lockdown and police have swarmed the grounds amid unconfirmed reports of an active shooter, reports the CBS affiliate here, KBAK-TV. Police Lt. Matthew Hilliard told the station officers haven't found evidence to confirm a shooting.

More than half the hospital campus has been searched, and officers haven't found victims, shell casings or witnesses to a shooting, he said.

Police were tweeting, as well:

Several hospital janitors told the station they got a hospital alert that there was an active shooter, but they didn't hear or see anything themselves.

