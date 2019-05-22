Members of Congress wear yellow roses to celebrate 100th anniversary House passing 19th amendment
Lawmakers wore yellow roses Tuesday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the House of Representatives passing the 19th amendment, which guranteed women the right to vote. The 19th amendment was not actually added to the Constitution for another year, when Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify it.
In Tennessee, the War of the Roses was fought between anti-suffragists, who wore red roses, and suffragists, who wore yellow roses.
"100 years ago, the House passed the 19th amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote," Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted. "A century later, we wear white to commemorate the suffragettes' struggle and recommit ourselves to making sure that no one in America has their right to vote denied."
"The trailblazing women who fought for the right to vote will forever be celebrated for their dedication to equal rights for women & all Americans," Rep. Kathy Castor tweeted. "Today, over 68M women participate in our elections & a record number of women serve in the U.S. House – over 100!"
There was no shortage of yellow roses in the Capitol Tuesday.