Members of Congress wear yellow roses to celebrate 100th anniversary House passing 19th amendment

Lawmakers wore yellow roses Tuesday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the House of Representatives passing the 19th amendment, which guranteed women the right to vote. The 19th amendment was not actually added to the Constitution for another year, when Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify it.

In Tennessee, the War of the Roses was fought between anti-suffragists, who wore red roses, and suffragists, who wore yellow roses.

"100 years ago, the House passed the 19th amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote," Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted. "A century later, we wear white to commemorate the suffragettes' struggle and recommit ourselves to making sure that no one in America has their right to vote denied."

100 years ago, the House passed the 19th amendment, guaranteeing women the right to vote. A century later, we wear white to commemorate the suffragettes’ struggle and recommit ourselves to making sure that no one in America has their right to vote denied. pic.twitter.com/rILbdCbKLC — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) May 21, 2019

"The trailblazing women who fought for the right to vote will forever be celebrated for their dedication to equal rights for women & all Americans," Rep. Kathy Castor tweeted. "Today, over 68M women participate in our elections & a record number of women serve in the U.S. House – over 100!"

The trailblazing women who fought for the right to vote will forever be celebrated for their dedication to equal rights for women & all Americans. Today, over 68M women participate in our elections & a record number of women serve in the U.S. House – over 100! #WomensVote100 🙋‍♀️🗳️ pic.twitter.com/T7f5njxQCq — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) May 21, 2019

There was no shortage of yellow roses in the Capitol Tuesday.

On this day 100 years ago, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a constitutional amendment granting women the right to vote. May we honor the suffragettes that came before us and continue to fight for the full equality of women & girls everywhere. #womensvote100 pic.twitter.com/7Ygjm2OYWS — Rep. Donna E. Shalala (@RepShalala) May 21, 2019

Today, I, an immigrant and 1st South American-born member of Congress, went to work with my colleagues—including 131 women, 116 people of color, and 10 openly LGBTQ members. 100 years ago, this typical day in Congress was unimaginable. #WomensVote100 pic.twitter.com/E9GwpMhGQn — Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@RepDMP) May 21, 2019