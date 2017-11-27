Melania Trump set to unveil White House Christmas decorations

First lady Melania Trump on Monday is set to unveil the White House Christmas decorations whose theme reflects 200 years of holiday traditions at the White House.

"The President, Barron, and I are very excited for our first Christmas in the White House," she said in a statement. "As with many families across the country, holiday traditions are very important to us. I hope when visiting the People's House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays. On behalf of my husband and Barron, I want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and joyous holiday season."

The East Wing will pay tribute to servicemembers with a Gold Star Family Tree, which is decorated in patriotic ribbon and gold stars. The Blue Room on the state floor of the White House holds the official White House Christmas tree, which is decorated with glass ornaments depicting the seal of each state and territory.

The State Dining Room holds a traditional gingerbread house, which depicts the south facade of the White House and features Mrs. Trump's signature Christmas wreaths.

The China room is set up for a family Christmas dinner with the table displaying china from President Reagan. The library will hold President Franklin D. Roosevelt's 1866 edition of "A Christmas Carol."

Throughout the month of December, the White House will host more than 100 open houses and many receptions. More than 25,000 visitors will walk the halls taking part in public tours.

