"Mother" singer Meghan Trainor welcomes second baby with husband Daryl Sabara

Pop singer Meghan Trainor has two big achievements to celebrate this week: The seventh anniversary of her first date with her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, and the birth of her second child.

The couple named their new baby, who was born earlier this week, Barry Bruce Trainor, the singer announced on Instagram.

"On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world," Trainor wrote.

The star also revealed the baby was born via C-section because of its position in the womb.

"He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz...and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time!" Trainor wrote.

Trainor posted photos of herself and Sabara with the newborn, along with photos of Barry meeting other family members.

Several celebrities commented on Trainor's post, congratulating her on the latest addition to her family.

"Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!!," actress Mandy Moore wrote. "What a lucky dude!!"

"Oh my gosh Meghan!!!! He's perfect!!!!," viral TikTok star Elyse Myers commented.

The "All About That Bass" singer had her first son, Riley, in February 2021. Trainor announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in January, posting a photo of herself holding up a strip of sonograms captioned, "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER."

Trainor has been open about her pregnancy and motherhood, sharing the difficult symptoms she has had to face during the process, including perioral dermatitis, insomnia, heartburn and "mom guilt."