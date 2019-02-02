Meghan Markle writes messages to sex workers on bananas

While visiting Bristol's One25 — a charity that provides support and resources for women who feel trapped in street sex work, addiction, homelessness and other issues — the Duchess of Sussex had the idea of sharing messages with the women. Instead of writing the notes on paper, she decided to write them on bananas.

While helping volunteers put together care packages with food, Meghan took inspiration from a school cafeteria worker in the U.S. who wrote motivational messages to children.

"I saw this project this woman had started somewhere in the States on a school lunch program," Meghan told reporters. "On each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation, to make the kids feel really, like, empowered. It was the most incredible idea – this small gesture."

She grabbed a marker, and said, "I am in charge of the banana messaging," and began to write words of encouragement on the bananas. Some of the messages included, "You are special," "You are strong," "You are brave" and "You are loved." With each one, she drew a small heart.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex shares empowering messages to vulnerable women while making care packages with One25 in Bristol, UK. Toby Melville / AFP/Getty Images

"That really touched me — and I'm not even a royalist," One25 CEO Anna Smith told reporters. "She had clearly listened and heard what we are all about — that we don't judge, we simply offer the service and unconditional love. She totally got it."

The food will be delivered directly to women by One 25's "Yellow Van," which supports around 150 women living on Bristol's streets. The truck stocks food, blankets, first aid, safety alarms, condoms and a safe space to talk. The charity is hoping that the royal visit will help raise more awareness and funding to further help the women of Bristol.