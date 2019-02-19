Meghan Markle spotted in New York amid rumors of secret baby shower

New York -- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was spotted in New York City on Tuesday amid rumors that a secret baby shower was being held. The very pregnant Duchess of Sussex stepped out of the Mark Hotel on Tuesday morning amid tight security, CBS New York reports.

The Upper East Side hotel is where she is rumored to have held her baby shower. Meghan wore sunglasses, a black William Vintage trapeze coat and neutral high heels with a matching bag. As photographers waited outside the Mark, a high-end boxed crib and pink flowers were delivered.

Abigail Spencer, a co-star on Meghan's former TV show "Suits," was spotted at one of the gatherings.

Royal watchers were intrigued that she decided to host the celebration back home on U.S. soil.

"It's definitely cool. It's fun to go somewhere that someone famous goes," one woman told CBS New York.

Meghan, 37, is expecting her first child with Prince Harry this spring.

Mehgan made a number of other stops in New York City, including at the French luxury bakery Laduree in SoHo, CBS New York reports. A staff member said she served Markle and friends tea and macaroons in one of the bakery's private spaces.

Meghan was also seen shopping at the high-end children's clothing store Bonpoint.

The last time members of the royal family paid a visit to New York City was four years ago. Harry's brother, Prince William, and his wife, Catherine, stayed at the Carlyle Hotel in 2014, where Harry and Williams mother, Diana, stayed in 1995.

Many say they have a fascination with the royals, especially now that an American is wearing a crown.

"I just wanted to say congratulations on her baby and good luck," one person said.