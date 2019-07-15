See Beyoncé and Meghan Markle publicly meet for the first time at "The Lion King" premiere

Royalty, both literal and figurative, attended the European premiere of Disney's live action "The Lion King" remake on Sunday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed up at the movie's premiere along with music royalty Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The @disneylionking Royal European Film Premiere happened right here in Leicester Square! Here's a clip of our mane highlights from the golden carpet 🦁🐾👑 Roaring into cinemas in 4 days 🤩 #DiscoverLSQ #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/nW1UEb3eMB — Leicester Square (@DiscoverLSQ) July 15, 2019

Queen Bey, as she's been crowned by her fan base, embraced Meghan at the event in London's Leicester Square, and she appeared to call the Duchess of Sussex "my princess." The interaction between the two couples has sent many fans into a frenzy of deciphering what was discussed.

Meghan Markle meeting Beyoncé at the London premiere of #TheLionKing. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xOPmCJmRRz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 14, 2019

The singer-songwriter was overheard telling the duchess, "The baby, so beautiful," speaking of Meghan and Harry's 2-month-old son, Archie, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Beyoncé stars as the lioness Nala in the upcoming film, which has a July 18 release date in the U.S. The premiere also comes less than a week after the superstar released a single called "Spirit" for the movie.

Recently, Meghan has begun to ease back into the public eye after Archie's birth in May.

She was spotted at Wimbledon cheering on friend Serena Williams, and on July 10, she brought baby Archie to the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire.