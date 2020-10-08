Megan Thee Stallion announces scholarship fund for women of color

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday announced a $10,000 scholarship fund in partnership with Amazon Music's hip-hop brand Rap Rotation. The "Don't Stop" fund will be awarded to two women of color pursuing college educations, according to a press release.

Named after her recent release, "Don't Stop (feat. Young Thug)," the scholarship fund aims to help two recipients push past "the obstacles" of 2020, and "work it" as they pursue their degrees. According to the regulations, the scholarship is open to any woman of color pursuing "a degree in any field of study in any part of the world."

Widely praised for her meteoric rise in the music charts, Megan Thee Stallion is also known for coining the term "hot girl summer," which celebrated female freedom while pursuing a college education.

Megan herself is a college student and was enrolled at Texas Southern University in 2019. In August, Megan was named as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People for her contributions to hip hop and culture.

"Megan is incredibly passionate about the transformative power of education and remains a strong advocate for women pursuing a college degree," the website for applications reads.