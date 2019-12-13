U.S. Women's Soccer star Megan Rapinoe endorses Elizabeth Warren

U.S. Women's Soccer star Megan Rapinoe on Friday announced her endorsement of Senator Elizabeth Warren for president. Rapinoe led the team to its fourth World Cup title in July and has remained in the spotlight as an outspoken advocate for many social issues.

The purple-maned Rapinoe announced her endorsement in a video posted on social media that shows her speaking on the phone with Warren.

"I've been following very closely ... what your campaign has been doing. And I just think it's amazing. It's big, it's bold," Rapinoe tells Warren in the video via phone. "I just don't think we can get to a better place by walking this moderate line, so I appreciate you being out front and being bold with that."

Warren replies: "We really believe in equity, we believe in racial equity, we believe in gender equity, we believe in everybody gets a chance in this country. We can build that kind of America."

I truly believe the best things in life are a result of being bold and being real. I’m proud to endorse Elizabeth Warren today, for being bold, for being real, for listening to ALL of us, and for being prepared to navigate the unique challenges we face today as a country @ewarren pic.twitter.com/9hX3gQYjvo — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) December 13, 2019

Rapinoe made headlines ahead of the World Cup in June for saying she'd refuse an invitation to the White House if the American team won. The remark led to a series of tweets directed at her from President Trump, but Rapinoe stood by her statement.

The president also said it was not appropriate for her to protest during the national anthem. Rapinoe began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016, as an early supporter of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt to call attention to police brutality and racial inequality.

She has also long advocated for pay equal to the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team and has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights.

Earlier this week, Rapinoe was named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year, becoming just the fourth solo woman to win the annual award in its 66-year history.

Warren congratulated Rapinoe on the honor, saying she leads her team on the field, and "(leads) America off the field."

After officially endorsing Warren, Rapinoe informed the presidential candidate of a "little saying." "Well, we have a little saying on the National Team that we like to say — I don't know if you can cuss on here, but it's LFG. Let's do this."

Warren responded: "Alright Megan, you and me. LFG."