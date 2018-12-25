Mega Millions Christmas jackpot tops $320 million; Powerball hits $294 million

This could be a very memorable Christmas for some lucky lottery ticket holder. The jackpot for matching every number in Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing has now reached a total of $321 million. CBS Boston reports the cash option is worth an estimated $193.7 million.

Prize money is also piling up for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $294 million with a cash option of $177.6 million.

No one has won either jackpot since October.

The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was a $1.5 billion-winning ticket sold in South Carolina. The winner's identity is still a mystery. Whoever holds the winning ticket has until April to come forward and claim the big prize.