Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion

The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing has grown to $1 billion. The massive prize has players flocking to what they hope are lucky locations. Even though the odds of winning are more than 1 in 302 million, Kimberly Konieczny is hopeful. "I'm feeling lucky," she said.

That's why she and others came to the La Paz Liquor store in Burbank, California — it's sold other winners, including last week, when a ticket purchased there hit five of six winning numbers, worth $900,000.

"It's the dream, like just a dream. And I think everybody wants to help each other, you know, and especially during this time where everybody's, you know, having a rough time," Konieczny said.

Someone in the little town of Lonaconing, Maryland, got lucky Wednesday, winning the Powerball and more than $730 million.

Jodi Litchfield is hoping she's next. "It is my birthday and I'm going to win the lottery," she said. Litchfield said she would retire from her job at Southwest Airlines.

A winning attitude, because there's always a chance.