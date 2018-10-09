Mega Millions winning numbers: 20, 22, 39, 54, 60 Mega Ball 18 for $470M jackpot

The sixth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history is up for grabs Tuesday night. Lottery officials say the jackpot reached $470 million, with a $265.3 million cash payout option.

Check your tickets!

Mega Millions winning numbers

20, 22, 39, 54, 60 and Mega Ball 18



If nobody matches all six numbers in Tuesday's drawing, Mega Millions will hold another drawing Friday night.

Other record jackpots from Mega Millions

Mega Millions says there were more than 1.35 million winning tickets sold in the Oct. 5 drawing, but none matched all six numbers, driving up Tuesday's jackpot. A press release says a record Mega Millions jackpot of $656 million was won March 30, 2012, and shared by people in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland. Another record $648 million jackpot was won in California and Georgia on Dec. 17, 2013.

How to play Mega Millions

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 per play and there are a total of nine ways to win a prize, ranging from the jackpot down to $2. You can play Mega Millions in 46 localities: 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning a jackpot remain abysmal at 1 in 258.9 million for Mega Millions and 1 in 292.2 million for Powerball.