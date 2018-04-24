CBSN
By Justin Carissimo CBS News April 24, 2018, 4:17 PM

Meek Mill to be released from prison, lawyer says

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 20: Meek Mills performs during the Bacardi untamable house party on November 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Bacardi)

Rapper Meek Mill will be released from prison Tuesday, his lawyer Brian McMonagle told CBS News. McMonagle said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered the rapper's immediate release.

The rapper, whose real name is Robert Williams, tweeted thanking his family and public advocates, and said he looks forward to returning to his music career.

Mill was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a nearly decade-old gun and drug case.

Gisela Perez and Cassandra Gauthier contributed to this report.

