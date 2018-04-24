Meek Mill to be released from prison, lawyer says

Rapper Meek Mill will be released from prison Tuesday, his lawyer Brian McMonagle told CBS News. McMonagle said the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has ordered the rapper's immediate release.

The rapper, whose real name is Robert Williams, tweeted thanking his family and public advocates, and said he looks forward to returning to his music career.

I’d like to thank God, my family, and all my public advocates for their love, support and encouragement during this difficult time. While the past five months have been a nightmare, the prayers, visits, calls, letters and rallies have helped me stay positive. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

To the Philly District Attorney’s office, I’m grateful for your commitment to justice. I understand that many people of color across the country don’t have that luxury and I plan to use my platform to shine a light on those issues. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

In the meantime, I plan to work closely with my legal team to overturn this unwarranted conviction and look forward to reuniting with my family and resuming my music career. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 24, 2018

Mill was sentenced in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation on a nearly decade-old gun and drug case.

