Meek Mill talks life on probation: "I couldn't go get my son from school"

Meek Mill will return to court on Tuesday to argue that his 2008 conviction on gun and drug charges should be overturned.

Mill became a symbol for criminal justice reform in 2017 when a Philadelphia judge sentenced him to two to four years in prison for minor probation violations. He would go on to spend months behind bars before a court ordered him to be released in April 2018.

In this excerpt of his exclusive interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King, Mill talks about the complications and limitations of life on probation.

GAYLE KING: You have to get permission to travel?

MEEK MILL: Yes, even if it's to the next county over. If it's out of the city, if you don't ask for permission, you could get the rest of your probation time given to you as jail time legally.

GAYLE KING: Taking your son to school, you have to call and get permission.

MEEK MILL: Yes. My son lived in New Jersey, but I lived in Philadelphia, and the bridge is a 15-minute ride. It's just a bridge. I couldn't go get my son from school when I wanted to, 'cause you know, some days I would get off work early. I would just have a free day, and I would just want to pop up at my son's school and get him from school. I'd been out of town for two weeks in a row workin'. Can't really do it.

