Alabama A&M says football player in stable condition, hours after announcing his death

Alabama A&M has retracted their announcement of the death of football player Medrick Burnett Jr. and said the redshirt freshman is in stable condition.

Burnett, a linebacker, sustained a head injury in an October game against Alabama State. He has been hospitalized at UAB Hospital ever since.

The school's athletic department said that on Tuesday evening, they were informed of Burnett's reported death by "an immediate family member," and "acted accordingly to the wishes of the family member" to inform the public.

On Wednesday, the department said it had heard from a hospital representative and learned that Burnett remains alive.

Medrick Burnett Jr. Alabama A&M

"We express our immediate regret for disseminating false information however, we hold complete joy in knowing that Medrick remains in stable condition," the school said.

Burnett, from Lakewood, California, started his football career at Grambling State University in Louisiana before transferring to Alabama A&M, according to the school's athletics website. He played in seven games and made five tackles, inlduing three against Austin Peay.

A GoFundMe for Burnett had raised over $40,000 as of Thursday morning.

"Please pray he is having a tough time but we are holding on til the very end. God give us strength so we can keep the faith," the GoFundMe says.