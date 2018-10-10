Medieval re-enactor fatally impales self with a lance during equestrian game in Kentucky

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. -- A Medieval knight re-enactor has impaled himself with his lance during a performance and died. The Louisville Courier-Journal reports 53-year-old Peter Barclay, of Virginia, was competing in an equestrian game in Williamstown, Kentucky, when he was wounded Saturday.

Barclay's brother and the president of event holder Society for Creative Anachronism, John Fulton, says Barclay was trying to spear a paper plate on the ground. Fulton says in a Facebook post that the metal-tipped lance hit the ground and flipped, stabbing Barclay's chest. He says Barclay, who performed under the name "Master Terafan Greydragon," died while being flown to a hospital.

It comes with great sadness that my younger middle brother, Peter Barclay has died. 53 years old, raised in Las Cruces... Posted by John Barclay on Saturday, October 6, 2018

The Hamilton County coroner's chief administrator, Andrea Hatten, says an autopsy hasn't yet been performed. His death is listed as accidental.

In a Facebook post, the SCA Marshal Alan Gravesend says it's investigating "what might have led up to the accident, and what specific measures should be taken to ensure that this does not occur again."