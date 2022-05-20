Essential drugs in short supply | Sunday on 60 Minutes
Hospitals have been facing daily drug shortages across the country for more than a decade. A 60 Minutes investigation found the lack of essential drugs is not a matter of supply and demand, but that pharmaceutical companies have been halting production on life-saving generic drugs because they aren't profitable. Bill Whitaker finds a broken system, as doctors express serious concerns and the government stands on the sidelines.
