Trump honors Dayton and El Paso responders — live updates

President Trump on Monday presented the Medal of Valor to police officers who responded to the Dayton, Ohio, shooting last month, and honored civilians who responded to the scene at the shooting that same weekend in El Paso, Texas.

The Medal of Valor is the highest honor bestowed on public safety officers, recognizing extraordinary actions by firefighters, law enforcement or emergency medical services personnel to save or protect human lives.

Later in the day, the president is traveling to North Carolina for a "Keep America Great" rally, where he'll stump for Republican Dan Bishop, who's running for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District seat in a special election Tuesday.