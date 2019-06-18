Potential measles exposure reported at New Jersey's Newark Airport

Measles : What you need to know before flying

Measles : What you need to know before flying

The New Jersey Department of Health has reported another potential measles exposure at Newark Liberty International Airport, CBS New York reported. Officials said an international traveler who has been diagnosed with measles was at the airport May 29. The individual arrived in Terminal B from Tokyo, Japan, and departed for Quebec, Canada, from Terminal A.

Anyone who was at the airport between 5 p.m. May 29 and 3:30 p.m. May 30 may have been exposed to measles. Anyone who was exposed could develop symptoms as late as June 20. Symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

The health department said New Jersey residents who were on the infected individual's flights and may have been exposed to the disease will be contacted by their local health department.

There have been several reports of travelers with measles at Newark since the measles outbreak started in October.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported between Jan. 1 to June 13, 2019, there have been 1,044 individual cases of measles across 28 states. The majority of the cases have been centered in the New York City.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill ending vaccination exemptions based on religious beliefs.

CDC confirms 1,044 measles cases so far this year

Related measles coverage