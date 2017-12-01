McDonald's manager who tipped cops off in Tampa slayings case to get $110K reward

TAMPA – A McDonald's employee who turned in the gun belonging to the man charged with killing four people will receive more than $100,000 in reward money, reports CBS affiliate WTSP.

Howell Emanuel Donaldson III was arrested Tuesday after he left a bag containing a loaded gun with a co-worker Tuesday afternoon, and the manager, Delonda Walker, contacted a police officer.

HANDOUT

Tampa police chief Brian Dugan said the same gun was used in all four Seminole Heights slayings in October and November and was the crucial clue police needed to arrest the suspect.

"She will receive all $110,000. That was the reward that was put up. She will receive every penny of that," said Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan.

Mayor Bob Buckhorn read a statement from Walker at the news conference Friday. It said, "I went to work on Tuesday intending to serve customers and do my job. The day turned out very differently. When confronted with this situation, I wanted to do the right thing and I reached out to a nearby police officer. Receiving a reward never entered my mind.

Looking back, I am grateful to know I was helpful in assisting law enforcement. I hope you can understand, that out of respect for the continuing investigation as well as the victims and their families, I will not be answering questions. But, please know I appreciate all the well wishes and kind words from our community."

Donaldson, who is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, remained in jail under no bond following a Thursday morning court appearance.