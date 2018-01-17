McConnell says Senate will consider immigration deal "as soon as we figure out" what Trump supports

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday seemed to admit that President Trump has not yet clearly indicated what needs to be in an immigration bill that he would sign.

CBS News' Nancy Cordes asked the Kentucky Republican how the GOP leadership's immigration agreement is likely to be different from a deal struck by a bipartisan group of senators last week.

"I'm looking for something that President Trump supports, and he's not yet indicated what measure he's willing to sign," he said. "As soon as we figure out what he is for, then I would be convinced that we are not just spinning our wheels to this issue on the floor, but actually dealing with a bill that has a chance to become law and therefore solve the problem."

Mr. Trump has not been clear on the specifics of what he wants in an immigration deal, though he's participated in several discussions on the issue over the past week. He has endorsed protecting so-called "Dreamers," making permanent the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but he also reportedly has demanded $20 billion in funding for construction of his proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Democrats are fighting for a permanent solution for DACA recipients and want to tie it to a larger negotiation over government funding. Republican leaders, on the other hand, want the immigration deal to be treated separately.

Congress faces a Friday deadline to keep the government funded and prevent a shutdown.

Last week, a bipartisan group of senators said they had reached an "agreement in principle" on immigration, but the president quickly rejected the plan.