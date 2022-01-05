Live

Mayo Clinic fires 700 unvaccinated employees

The Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minnesota in September 2020. KEREM YUCEL / AFP via Getty Images

Rochester, Minnesota — Mayo Clinic fired 700 employees Tuesday who didn't comply with its policy to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday, CBS Minnesota reports.

The dismissed employees make up about 1% of Mayo's 73,000 workforce.

Officials say while it's sad to lose valuable employees, it's essential to keep patients, the workforce, visitors and communities safe.

Employees released Tuesday can return to Mayo Clinic for future job openings if they get vaccinated.

First published on January 5, 2022 / 5:17 AM

