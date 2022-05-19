Sports Illustrated's oldest swimsuit cover model Maye Musk says she's only "just getting started"

At 74 years old, model and dietitian Maye Musk is the oldest cover model on Sports Illustrated's swimsuit edition. Musk, who is the mother of Tesla CEO Elon Musk says despite her age, she's only "just getting started."

"With this cover, I want women to be able to walk on the beach in a swimsuit and not be embarrassed about their bodies," Musk told "CBS Mornings" on Thursday.

.@mayemusk embodies the idea that aging shouldn’t hold you back from pursuing your dreams.



See more from her first #SISwim22 shoot: https://t.co/SSBPPA9bzY pic.twitter.com/zdHSnYA592 — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 16, 2022

Musk is among music superstar Ciara, socialite Kim Kardashian and model Yumi Nu who are featured as cover models on the 59th swimsuit issue on newsstands Thursday.

Musk said she's never been considered a swimsuit model throughout her decades-long career in the industry, but gained confidence while doing the major photoshoot after trying on her first outfit.

"I did the first swimsuit and they all said, 'Oh great, great, great,'" she recalled. "I said to them, 'Please photoshop me like crazy.'"

Her beauty routine includes eating well and drinking water. She said that at her age, she's the happiest she's ever been. The key, Musk says, is not tolerating "nasty people anymore."

"I just live alone with my dog," Musk said. "The dog makes me very happy."

Musk, who is active on Twitter, said she worries about her son, who's currently trying to acquire the social media platform.

"When I see all the malicious comments on Twitter, then I really do worry about him," she said. "I mean, a mother always worries about her children. I've got three, but he's the one I'm worried about."

She says she knew her son was a "genius" at the age of three. His childhood nickname was "genius boy."

"He would converse with me and make sense and he was so observant of things and very curious," Maye Musk said of Elon Musk.

Upon learning of Musk's historic Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover, she says her children congratulated her and "thought it was amazing."

"I'm in demand," she said. "I'm unstoppable."