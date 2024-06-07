Police seek tips after missing Georgia woman's skeletal remains found in Tennessee

Hit docuseries "Never Seen Again" looks for more answers in missing persons cases in 2nd season

Skeletal remains found near a Volkswagen plant in Tennessee were identified as those of a missing 20-year-old woman from Georgia.

Maury-Ange Faith Martinez was reported missing in Gwinnett County, Georgia on August 28, 2023, according to a news release from the Cobb County Police Department. No details of the circumstances of her disappearance were shared except that it was believed Martinez disappeared from unincorporated Cobb County.

The skeletal remains were found on January 5, 2024, police said. The remains were found in a rural area near a Volkswagen assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, police said. The facility is about 130 miles south of Nashville.

Maury-Ange Faith Martinez. Cobb County Police Department

An investigation into Martinez's disappearance is ongoing. Police have asked anyone with information about her case to come forward.

Martinez's mother, Anita Darling, told a local news station that her daughter loved "fashion and color and photography" and "making people feel good." She said that she was on her way to pick her daughter up when she vanished and that the family is still hoping for answers.

"I know that something happened to her," Darling said. "Her sisters deserve to know and I deserve to know. Step up and say something."