A teen was apparently mauled to death by dogs he was watching

Dighton, Mass. — A teenager died after he was apparently mauled by dogs in a small Massachusetts town, CBS Boston reported. The 14-year-old, Ryan Hazel, had been watching the dogs for their owner, who was in Boston, according to the Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Police said a neighbor found the teen and called 911 on Thursday evening. "This was clearly a terrible tragedy for the victim, his family, and his friends, and the town," Quinn said. "My heart goes out to all of them."

The dogs, Dutch shepherds, were not licensed in the town, according to Quinn. He described the property where the incident took place as a large property with several animals, but nothing more specific.

Foul play is not suspected, said Quinn, and the dogs' owner, 49-year-old Scott Dunmore, is cooperating with the investigation, according to CBS Boston.

"It's such a tragic thing," said Ann Maggi, who lives nearby. "I'm hoping things are resolved and that his family is grieving and they're able to find peace with everything that's gone on."

At least three dogs were taken away from the property by Animal Control. Police did not specify how many dogs were part of the attack or if the ones being taken away were involved.

Maggi said she knew there were dogs on the property, but never had any trouble.

"You do hear dogs barking occasionally but beyond that everyone is kind of doing their own thing," said Maggi. "It's very quiet here."