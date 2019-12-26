Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford surprises young brothers who recently lost their father with Christmas gifts

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife, Kelly Stafford, surprised a pair of fans whose father recently died. In a video shot by a family member, the Staffords are seen bringing Christmas gifts for the young brothers who were ecstatic to see the Pro Bowl ball-slinger.

Deana Harb, who posted the viral video on Facebook last week, applauded Stafford for stopping by the house to give the kids a reason to cheer this holiday season.

"If you ever, for a second, worry about 'goodness' in the world," she wrote, "If you ever think professional athletes don't connect with people...Watch this."

"When you're in the NFL, and you and your wife come to the home of three boys that lost their father – boys that love the Lions...When you stay and hang out, play Madden (and play as Matt Stafford, well – because you ARE Matt Stafford...)," she added. "People are so, so, good. And I know my cousin is beaming from Heaven."

In the video, the brothers were in complete shock when the NFL quarterback showed up. The celebrity couple then hugged the boys and other members of the family present.

Matthew Stafford is currently recovering from a back injury that has kept him out of NFL action since November. Kelly Stafford was diagnosed with a benign brain tumor earlier this year and had surgery to remove it.

The Lions are 3-11-1 this season, with one game remaining on the schedule.