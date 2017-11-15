Texas State University suspends Greek activities after student dies after frat event

SAN MARCOS, Texas -- Texas State University has suspended all Greek life on campus after a student was found unresponsive the morning after attending a fraternity event, the university's president said in a statement.

Matthew Ellis, 20, was discovered by his friends late Monday, and he was declared dead just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday. Police are investigating his death.

A preliminary investigation suggests Ellis may have died from alcohol poisoning, CBS San Antonio affiliate KENS-TV reports.

Texas State President Denise M. Trauth said Ellis was a Phi Kappa Psi pledge and he attended an off-campus social event on Sunday. Trauth said authorities were unable to revive him at the scene.

In a statement, Trauth sad she was "deeply saddened" by the student's death. She also announced the suspension of all Greek fraternity and sorority activity at Texas State pending a review of the university's policies.

"My thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Texas State Community," she said.

Texas State's student newspaper, The University Star, reports that the fraternity event was an initiation for new pledges.

Ellis, a Houston-area native, was sophomore studying business management at the university, KENS-TV reports.