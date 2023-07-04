Mattel's new live-action “Barney” movie will lean into adults’ “millennial angst,” producer says

A live-action "Barney" movie is headed for the big screen. But according to one studio executive, it won't be for kids – it's for adults who grew up with the character.

Producer Kevin McKeon told The New Yorker that the project – which is set to be produced by Mattel and Daniel Kaluuya, known for his starring roles in "Get Out," "Nope" and "Black Panther" – will be "surrealistic."

"We're leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids," he said. "It's really a play for adults. Not that it's R-rated, but it'll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney – just the level of disenchantment within the generation."

"Barney & Friends" came out in April 1992, making Barney's first fans those who are now in their 30s. The character is known for his optimism, giggle and educational messages, as well as his "I Love You" song.

McKeon didn't provide any additional details to The New Yorker about the live-action film's plot, but said the idea he had pitched set the movie up as an "A24-type" film, seemingly saying it could have a similar tone to artful independent films like "The Whale," "Aftersun," "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

"It would be so daring of us, and really underscore that we're here to make art," McKeon told the magazine.

Robbie Brenner of Mattel Films also hinted at the new movie's unusual approach to the character in the company's 2019 announcement of the project.

"Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to 'Barney' that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations," he said. "The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today's kids."

Earlier this year, Mattel revealed a first-look of a new digital Barney as the company relaunches the franchise ahead of the live-action film, which does not yet have a release date. The new animated Barney will debut in 2024 and is expected to be a series that features the dinosaur and his friends going on adventures "centered on love, community and encouragement."