"She Rates Dogs" co-host Mat George killed in hit-and-run in Los Angeles
Mat George, who co-hosted the podcast "She Rates Dogs," was killed in a hit-and-run in Los Angeles early Saturday morning, his co-host confirmed Sunday.
According to CBS Los Angeles, a pedestrian was struck by a BMW in the Beverly Grove community at around 2:20 a.m, and the Los Angeles County coroner's office identified that person to CBS Los Angeles as Matthew Thomas George. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Co-host Michaela Okland announced his death on Twitter. Tributes for the 26-year-old poured in on social media shortly after her announcement.
George was known for his brilliant personality, comedic wit and outspokenness, which endeared him to many listeners of "She Rates Dogs." He co-hosted the podcast for just over a year.
In an interview with Shoutout Arizona last year, George stressed the importance of sharing his life as a gay man with listeners and fans. "Growing up and being in the closet, I never knew anyone or heard about anyone who had similar experiences and fears that I had," George said:
"My hopes for my Twitter account and SheRatesDogs the Podcast is to share my stories and make LGBTQ+ people all across the world feel like they're not alone. The most rewarding moments are when members of the LGBTQ+ community reach out to me and tell me what a difference I've made in their lives," George said.
Co-host Okland also posted on the "She Rates Dogs" account to announce that one more episode featuring George was recorded before his death and was scheduled to be posted on Tuesday. She said it will likely be put on hold, however. She said their listeners' "words and support made him so happy."
The Los Angeles Police Department is still seeking information about the white BMW that struck and killed George. LAPD West Traffic Division detectives urge anyone with tips to contact (213) 473-0234 or dial Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.