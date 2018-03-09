"Monster" 197-pound cougar captured by Washington state biologists

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Washington state wildlife biologists have caught and tagged a 197-pound cougar. CBS affiliate KREM reports that the biologists tagged the massive cat on Monday north of Chewelah.

State carnivore research scientist Brian Kertson called the cat a "monster." He said it's so muscular that the first tranquilizer dart he shot at it popped out as the cat flexed.

Kertson says it's the largest cougar caught in Washington state - as far as he knows.

Bart George, a wildlife biologist for the Kalispel Tribe, said the cougar was eating mostly elk.

It was captured as part of a predator/prey study.

Kertson has captured 20 cougars and collared 16 since December 2016.

On average, tom cougars weigh between 150 and 155 pounds.

"You could tell he was a big cougar. A couple of the guys had got to the tree before I did. But then when I got up there, I did look at it and think, 'Wow that's a pretty big cat,'" Kertson told KREM. "A hundred to 150 pounds is normal, he was 197.2 pounds according to the digital scale. I estimate him to be about 9 years old."

Kertson also said there is a scar on the cougar's nose – likely a sign the big cat defended its territory from another male cougar and won.