Massive blaze on NYC movie set kills firefighter

NEW YORK -- A firefighter was killed battling a five-alarm blaze late Thursday night in Harlem, reports CBS New York.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. on a movie set on the ground floor of a residential building, in a long-closed club, the St. Nick's Jazz Pub. The movie stars Edward Norton and Bruce Willis.

Eric Phillips, press secretary for NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, announced the firefighter's death on Twitter:

This is an awful night. We’ve lost an NYC firefighter. Public briefing shortly at Harlem Hospital. Sick to my stomach. — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) March 23, 2018

One other firefighter was injured and was in serious condition, authorities said. In addition, three minor injuries to civilians were reported.

Some 200 members of the Fire Department were there.

New York City Council member Mark Levine was also at the scene:

Fire at 773 St. Nicholas Ave, started in basement, now flames coming our through roof. Massive @fdny operation underway. Multiple firefighter injuries reported, at least one serious. (Video via @Alexander_et_al) pic.twitter.com/BLaOE6WdRl — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) March 23, 2018

Levine retweeted images of the flames:

Horrific fire on West 149th Street and St Nicholas Avenue in #WestHarlem pic.twitter.com/DcHtKuUu8L — Juan Rosa (@JuanRosa_NYC) March 23, 2018

The fire was declared under control about 2:30 a.m. Friday.