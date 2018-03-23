Massive blaze on NYC movie set kills firefighter

Last Updated Mar 23, 2018 2:41 AM EDT
NEW YORK -- A firefighter was killed battling a five-alarm blaze late Thursday night in Harlem, reports CBS New York.
The fire broke out around 11 p.m. on a movie set on the ground floor of a residential building, in a long-closed club, the St. Nick's Jazz Pub. The movie stars Edward Norton and Bruce Willis.
Eric Phillips, press secretary for NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, announced the firefighter's death on Twitter:
One other firefighter was injured and was in serious condition, authorities said. In addition, three minor injuries to civilians were reported.
Some 200 members of the Fire Department were there.
New York City Council member Mark Levine was also at the scene:
Levine retweeted images of the flames:
The fire was declared under control about 2:30 a.m. Friday.