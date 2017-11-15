Massachusetts State Police's top cops retire amid scandal

BOSTON -- The top two officials of the Massachusetts State Police are leaving the force amid claims that a trooper was told to change a report after the arrest of a judge's daughter, CBS station WBZ-TV reports.

In a letter addressed to state police colleagues last week, Col. Richard McKeon said he will retire effective this coming Friday after 35 years.

Deputy Superintendent Francis Hughes retired on Tuesday after a 31-year-long career.

"Traditionally, when a Colonel/Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police leaves his or her position, the Deputy Superintendent resigns as well to allow a new Colonel to select a second-in-command of his or her own choosing," state police spokesperson Dave Procopio said.

The announcements come after two troopers sued McKeon and the state police last week. One of the troopers said he was ordered to alter a police report so the daughter of Dudley District Judge Timothy Bibaud could avoid embarrassment.

Alli Bibaud, the judge's daughter, was arrested on drug charges.

McKeon admitted to ordering that changes be made to the report, but the state police said it was an acceptable practice for supervisors to edit reports.

Lenny Kesten, an attorney representing Troopers Ryan Sceviour and Ali Rei, said they had their jobs threatened and were ordered to participate in a "criminal conspiracy."

The case started Oct. 16 after Alli Bibaud, 30, crashed her car on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Worcester.

Sceviour said Bibaud admitted to using heroin and there were several syringes found in the car. He said Bibaud told him, "My father is an (expletive) judge, he's going to kill me!"

The trooper also claimed Bibaud offered him sex in return for leniency.

Rei arrived and asked where the suspect got her heroin. Alli Bibaud allegedly told the troopers she performed sex acts on men in return for the drugs.

The troopers entered all that information in their reports but days later were allegedly ordered by superiors to exclude the information about sex and the judge. They said they were told that was a direct order from McKeon.

Sceviour reluctantly agreed but only if he could mark "revised" on his report. He said, "If this was some random person and not a judge's kid, none of this would be happening."

Rei was allegedly ordered to shred her administrative journal, but she refused.

Kesten said he has no evidence that Judge Bibaud was involved in the case.