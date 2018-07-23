Mass shooting in Toronto leaves 1 dead, 13 wounded, gunman dead

TORONTO -- Police here say one victim is dead, 13 more are wounded and the gunman is dead in a mass shooting late Sunday in the neighborhood known as Greektown.

Police say the condition of the wounded wasn't known but a young girl is among them. They say the dead shooter isn't being counted among the 14 victims.

Police spokesman Mark Pugash says it's too early to say whether the shooting is a case of terrorism.

John Tulloch says he and his brother had just gotten out of their car on Danforth when he heard about 20 to 30 gunshots.

"We just ran. We saw people starting to run so we just ran," he said.

An army of police, paramedics and other first responders soon descended on the scene, while area residents, some in their pajamas, emerged from their homes to see what was happening.

