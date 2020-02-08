Soldier goes on shooting rampage in Thailand, killing at least 10 people

A soldier in northern Thailand shot multiple people on Saturday, killing at least 10, and was holed up at a popular shopping mall, police said. A police officer contacted by phone in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima said the soldier had a quarrel about a land deal and shot two people who were involved, another soldier and a woman.

The police officer, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to release information, said the man took a gun from the base where he is stationed outside the city and drove to the mall, shooting along the way. The city is also known as Korat.

A person runs away from a shopping mall during a Thai soldier's shooting rampage in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand February 8, 2020 in this still image obtained from social media video. NATTAYA NGANIEM/Reuters

Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Jakrapanth Thomma. He said police and military units had locked down the mall and the surrounding area.

Royal Thai Police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen said more than 10 people had been killed. The soldier reportedly live streamed some of the attack.

Video and photos circulating online showed panicked scenes, with people fleeing and what appeared to be the sound of automatic gunfire filling the air, AFP reports.

Reuters reported that the suspect had posted on his Facebook page earlier in the day that "Death is inevitable for everyone." He also posted a picture that appeared to show him holding a gun, Reuters reported.

The incident came just a month after another high-profile mall shooting, in the central Thai city of Lopburi. In that case, a masked gunman carrying a handgun with a silencer killed three people, including a 2-year-old boy, and wounded four others as he robbed a jewelry store. A suspect, a school director, was arrested less than two weeks later and reportedly confessed, saying he did not mean to shoot anyone.

This is a developing story and will be updated.