Mason Lowe, professional bull rider, dies after being injured during competition in Denver

A professional bull rider died Tuesday after sustaining injuries during a competition in Denver, according to the Professional Bull Riders association. Mason Lowe was 25.

Lowe was competing at the National Western Stock Show, the association's CEO Sean Gleason said in a statement late Tuesday night. "The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason's wife Abbey and his family," Gleason said.

Gleason didn't provide additional details about Lowe's injuries. Lowe was ranked 18th in the world and lived in Exeter, Missouri.