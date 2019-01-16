Mason Lowe, professional bull rider, dies after being injured during competition in Denver

By Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

A professional bull rider died Tuesday after sustaining injuries during a competition in Denver, according to the Professional Bull Riders association. Mason Lowe was 25.

Lowe was competing at the National Western Stock Show, the association's CEO Sean Gleason said in a statement late Tuesday night. "The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason's wife Abbey and his family," Gleason said.

Gleason didn't provide additional details about Lowe's injuries. Lowe was ranked 18th in the world and lived in Exeter, Missouri.

Mason Lowe rides Cochise during the 15/15 round of the PBR Kansas City Invitational at the Sprint Center on Feb. 11, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Mason Lowe rides Cochise during the 15/15 round of the PBR Kansas City Invitational at the Sprint Center on Feb. 11, 2017, in Kansas City, Missouri. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

First published on January 16, 2019

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com