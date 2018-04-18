CBSN
CBS/AP April 18, 2018, 4:12 AM

Elementary school students used razor blades from pencil sharpeners to cut themselves, school says

Seven students at a Maryland elementary school used razor blades from pencil sharpeners to cut their arms, a spokesman for Prince George's County public schools said Tuesday. He said a William Paca Elementary School parent alerted staff to her concerns March 29, leading the district to send a crisis counseling team to the school in Landover.

The spokesman said a school nurse examined the students involved, their parents were notified, and they were offered counseling support. No students needed further medical treatment. He declined to provide the students' ages or grade levels.

Prince George's County school officials say that a crisis team came to the school and worked with the families involved, CBS Baltimore reports.  

The school's administration sent a message to parents on March 29 stating that all handheld pencil sharpeners were banned.

Principal Dorothy Clowers notified parents of the "cutting incident" in a letter sent home Tuesday.

