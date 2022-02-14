Meteorologist receives surprise Valentine's Day marriage proposal while filming segment

It's that time of year again. When roses, chocolates and endless couples picture fill your timeline. And in true Valentine's Day fashion, with love being in the air, it's no surprise many proposals happen on this day too.

But, a surprise is exactly what happened for CBS San Francisco Bay Area meteorologist Mary Lee. Lee was taping a segment about the Northern Lights, when her longtime boyfriend Ajit Ninan's two daughters Mirium and Madi arrived with roses in hand for her. According to CBS San Francisco, Lee initially thought it was a surprise family visit, until Ajit stepped onto the set and dropped to a knee in front of Lee.

"You are spectacular and beautiful," Ajit said. "I want you to be part of my life. Will you be my forever girl and will you marry me?"

Aw thank you so much, sweet friend!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/mUFlTM0u8r — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) February 15, 2022

Lee accepted the proposal, and later stated she had "always wanted to be proposed to with the Northern Lights in the background." In some ways, thanks to Ajit, the KPIX Morning team, and the CBS News Bay Area team, she got her wish, as the Northern Lights stayed on screen behind them.

The team at CBS San Francisco Bay Area were in on the surprise, and it was called "Operation Marry Mary!" Lee, who joked that she didn't think something like this would ever happen, described the proposal as "incredible."

"I am still on a high and still in shock, for sure." Lee said. "Now we have a wedding to plan!"